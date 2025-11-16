Tina Knowles Honors Viral Beyoncé Fan Sydney Hardeman After Death

Tina Knowles posted a heartfelt message Saturday following the passing of a prominent Beehive faithful, offering condolences to her family and loved ones.

Captioning a video featuring the late Sydney Hardeman, she wrote, "So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the lord. My Love goes out to her family and friends, and all the beehive members that knew and loved her."

She continued, "I remember the video that went viral of her expression at Coachella and all the photos after that I’ve seen. I didn’t know her personally, but I feel a real sad sadness today at this loss of this young beautiful woman. My prayers up for her family."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sydney was a huge fan of the "Halo" hitmaker and even won an award her senior year of high school after she performed a dance medley to her songs. She went viral in 2019 when she was just 19 years old -- her reaction to Beyoncé performing at Coachella was included in Bey's Netflix documentary, "Beyonce: Homecoming" ... and she quickly became a meme.

We're told Sydney took her own life Nov 8. She was engaged and set to be married this upcoming April.

The family says Sydney played basketball from childhood and throughout college, and then worked as a flight instructor in Texas. They began to notice differences in her mood after her grandfather died -- though her loved ones are still trying to figure out why she took her own life.

She was 25.

RIP