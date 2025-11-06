Missing South Carolina College Student Owen Kenney Died by Suicide, Cops Say

Cops Say Owen Kenney Took His Own Life

Tragic twist in the case of missing College of Charleston student Owen Kenney ... cops say they have video showing Owen dying by suicide after walking onto a bridge.

Owen, a 19-year-old student, had been missing since the morning of Halloween, and there was a big search effort to find him in South Carolina ... but now those search efforts have changed to recovery efforts.

Charleston Police say they recovered video evidence showing Owen walking onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway at 3:49 AM on Oct. 31 and taking his own life.

The bridge connects Charleston with Mt Pleasant and it crosses over the Cooper River.

Charleston PD says they are working with different agencies to find Owen's body and bring closure to his family. An underwater recovery team has been searching for his remains.

Owen was reported missing Nov. 1 and the last photo of him showed him wearing a black jacket, black hat, light-colored jeans and Nike sneakers.

Cops say they remain in close contact with Owen's family, who they say are "living through unimaginable pain."