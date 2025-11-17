Viral Beyoncé Fan Feared Mental Health Honesty Might Doom Her Piloting Career

Sydney Hardeman -- the viral Beyoncé fan who recently took her own life -- had realized her dream of becoming a pilot ... and she worried being too open about mental health struggles could doom her career, TMZ has learned.

As we reported ... Sydney died by suicide on November 8 at age 25. She was engaged and set to be married this upcoming April ... and had reached viral fame for her reaction to Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set.

Jamie, Sydney Hardeman’s mother, tells TMZ … her daughter was concerned about seeking help … because being so open about her situation might have ruined her career.

Sydney was a certified pilot and flight instructor who was on her way to becoming a commercial pilot by early next year.

The FAA requires pilots be given routine mental evaluations a couple of times a year … and Sydney told her mother some pilots feel like they can't be honest -- because they could end up grounded. Jamie tells TMZ ... she now believes Sydney was speaking of her own experience -- even though she never outright said it.

We're told Sydney wanted to undertake the initiative of making sure pilots had places to go, and people to turn to – without fear of being grounded -- before it got too dark.

In the wake of her death ... the family has been overwhelmed with support from the Beyhive -- and were very moved by Tina Knowles’ message of love and support.

Jamie tells us the family has not heard from Beyoncé herself … but would be deeply touched if they did.