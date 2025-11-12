Flyysoulja Says Drug-Induced Psychosis Led to Mental Health Evaluation

Flyysoulja of the Island Boys was going through a drug-induced psychotic episode leading up to his detainment and mental health evaluation in Florida over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper told us the psychosis came about after he took "multiple substances like pills."

Play video content

He recalled, "In the psychosis, I was trying to find something for my hair for hours, and destroyed the home while unknowingly being on Live."

He claims police -- responding to an anonymous phone call -- violated his rights by entering his Miami-area home without a warrant.

Cops mistook nail polish on the ground for blood, Soulja told us, saying that's why they brought him in for a mental health evaluation.

After a 3-day hospital stay, Soulja says he's been on a sober journey that's lasted 6 days so far, despite his claim the aid was misguided.

"I’m glad that I got help but I have a substance issue, not a mental problem," he explained. "I never said I was suicidal."

As far as his sobriety ... "I spiritually found myself and have been talking to God," he said.

As we reported ... police carried out Flyysoulja's Baker Act detention Saturday morning.

The Baker Act is a mental health law in Florida that allows a law enforcement or mental health professional to recommend a person be temporarily detained for an involuntary examination ... if it's believed that the person may be a danger to themselves or others, is unable to care for themselves, or is suffering from mental health concerns with no treatment.

Play video content

Soulja's baby mama, KaylaThayla, said she knew things were getting bad with him, but did not understand to what extent until she walked into his home to retrieve her pets after she learned of his detainment.