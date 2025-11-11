Flyysoulja of the Island Boys Detained for Mental Health Evaluation

Play video content

Flyysoulja of the Island Boys was detained by authorities over the weekend for a mental health evaluation, TMZ can confirm.

Soulja -- whose real name is Alex Venegas -- was livestreaming from his Miami-area home early Saturday morning when cops came knocking on his door and eventually carried out the Baker Act detention.

The Baker Act is a mental health law in Florida that allows a law enforcement or mental health professional to recommend a person be temporarily detained for an involuntary examination ... if it's believed that person may be a danger to themselves or others, are unable to care for themselves, or are suffering from mental health concerns with no treatment.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... they received a call around 2 AM Saturday to an address where the content creator resides and enacted the Baker Act on a white male.

We're told the length of the examination depends on individual circumstances, and according to the Florida Department of Children and Families, someone can be held for up to 72 hours.

It's unclear if Soulja is back home, but the 72-hour timeframe has expired.

Soulja's brother, Kodiyakredd -- AKA Frank Venegas -- was PO'd, telling fans Soulja had been detained via the Baker Act -- just check out the clip. He said cops completely violated his brother's rights and there was nothing to worry about ... and said he'd show up at the hospital to get him the following day.

Flyy's baby mama, KaylaThayla, had a completely different take on things. She called Soulja's living situation saddening and showed fans a messy home with what appeared to be garbage and piles of belongings strewn across the floor of his house.

She said she knew things were getting bad with him, but did not understand to what extent until she walked into his home to retrieve her pets after she learned of his detainment.