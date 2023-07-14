Island Boys' Flyysoulja Denies Sexual Chemistry With Brother After Kissing Video

Play video content

The Island Boys say there's nothin' romantic going down between them after they smooched online ... in fact, Flyysoulja tells us it's something he'd be up for doing again.

In case you missed it, brothers Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja had fans scratching their heads -- and even shielding their eyes -- after posting a video of them making out, directing folks to check out Redd's OnlyFans page.

Flyysoulja tells TMZ ... he's got no sexual feelings for his brother despite the controversial clip, adding this isn't the first time they've done this.

He says he'd for sure do it again, too -- adding, "We're both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act," and that it's been boosting their OF subscriber count.

Flyysoulja says they put up the clip for another reason, though ... telling us they wanted to see "how f***ed up this world is." He points out that the attention they've been getting isn't at all the same response to his community outreach.