UAB Football Player Arrested For Stabbing 2 Teammates Hours Before Game, Univ. Says

A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player is under arrest after allegedly stabbing two of his teammates at the team's athletic facility Saturday morning, just hours before kickoff.

Neither the players, who are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, nor the alleged aggressor has been identified.

"We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place," a UAB spokesperson said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.

Shortly after the player was taken into custody, university officials sent a message to students assuring them they were safe, writing, "there is no threat to campus.”

UAB is currently 3-7 and near the basement in the American Athletic Conference.

Despite the violent incident, the Blazers opted to take the field against the 7-3 University of South Florida -- a game that's currently underway.