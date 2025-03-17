North Carolina AD Says He Had No Say In Tar Heels' March Madness Selection

Bubba Cunningham -- University of North Carolina athletic director and chairman of the NCAA selection committee -- is responding to backlash over the Tar Heels sneaking into March Madness after a tough 2025 season ... claiming he had nothing to do with it!!

Cunningham and the vice chair of the selection committee -- Keith Gill -- spoke with CBS Sports after the 2025 bracket came out ... and he said there was no funny business going on when UNC got its number called to go dancing ... despite a 22-13 record and an unimpressive resume overall.

"I was not in the room for any of that." #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/u2xf0UDPG1 https://t.co/cOZ6dcnBdO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025 @awfulannouncing

"I was not in the room for any of that," Cunningham said.

He deferred the rest of the question to Gill, who said the rules state the AD of any school must recuse themselves from any discussions surrounding their school and are not given a vote.

In terms of how UNC got in, Gill stated since Memphis won the AAC championship against UAB, it allowed the Heels to get into the tournament. If the result were flipped, the folks in Chapel Hill would have missed the cut.

While fans are not happy with the selection, the Tar Heels were stoked to get on the bracket ... and celebrated accordingly.