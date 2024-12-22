UNC Alum Danny Green Fired Up Over Bill Belichick Hiring, 'I'm All About It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green is fired up for his alma mater's football team ... telling TMZ Sports he really thinks Bill Belichick can turn UNC around.

The former New England Patriots head man stunned the sports world this month when he took the Tar Heels coaching job ... and while some are skeptical he can effectively make the turn from the pros to college, Green made it clear to us out at LAX he's not in that camp.

"I'm on board," said the 37-year-old -- who attended UNC from 2005 through 2009. "I'm all about it. I think it's great."

Green tells us he actually thinks the college will suit Belichick better ... and he added that he thinks the school's recruiting efforts will now see a big uptick too.

"How often do you get a Hall of Fame coach to coach one of your programs?" Green said. "I think it can only be a good thing."

It won't be long before those on Chapel Hill find out if the fit works ... Belichick's already hitting the recruiting trail -- and the regular season begins in just about eight months.