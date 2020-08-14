UAB Football Player Allen Merrick Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound

Breaking News

UAB football head coach Bill Clark is asking fans to pray for freshman linebacker Allen Merrick ... after the 19-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Details on the incident are unclear at this time, other than it happened in Merrick's hometown of Gadsden, Alabama. We're working on it.

Clark made the news public on Friday ... saying, "Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season."

"Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound. He is at UAB Hospital where I've been with Allen's family, but I do not have a condition I can share at this time."

Merrick -- a 3-star prospect -- was a star for Gadsen High ... earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.