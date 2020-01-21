Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

All hell broke loose at the end of the Kansas vs. Kansas State game on Tuesday ... with the players getting in a bench-clearing brawl.

It all got started in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks' 81-60 win ... when K. State's DaJuan Gordon stripped the ball from Kansas' Silvio De Sousa to try for a last-second bucket.

De Sousa ended up catching up with Gordon, stuffed his layup attempt ... and then proceeded to stand on top of his opponent.

The 2 players started going at it -- and then both teams rushed over to defend their teammates.

That's when MAYHEM ensued ... with players, coaches and other staff members getting involved. Punches were thrown, kicks and even one player thought about using a stool before an assistant coach yanked it from him.

Cops on the scene eventually broke up the fight after several minutes ... and both teams went to the locker room to cool off.

The craziest part??? The teams ended up having to come BACK out on the court to finish the last 0.1 seconds left in the game so K. State could shoot technical free throws.