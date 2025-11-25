'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Garrick Merrifield Arrested

"Seeking Sister Wife" star Garrick Merrifield is juggling a lot these days ... he's got a couple wives, a baby and three other kids ... and now he's got some legal trouble to deal with ... because he just got busted for misdemeanor domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

Garrick was arrested Monday in Chaffee County and has since bonded out of jail ... according to a jail spokesperson. According to online court records he's facing a charge of telephone-obstruct service.

Its currently unclear what exactly went down to land the reality star behind bars.

Garrick married a Brazilian woman, Lorrana, in October 2024 and this past July they welcomed their first child together ... a daughter.

He is in a plural marriage with his first wife, Dannielle. They have three older children together and they legally divorced years ago so Garrick could marry two other women ... both from Brazil.

Garrick, Danielle, Lorrana and the four children all appeared to be living together at the time of his arrest.