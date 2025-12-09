‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Erica Banks Arrested on Drug, Theft Charges

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Erica Breaux found herself in the slammer after she was caught with drugs ... in a stolen car!

A rep for Brookhaven PD tells TMZ ... Erica, who is also known as Erica Banks, was in a vehicle that was pulled over Monday on Buford Highway in Brookhaven, Georgia, after a police officer noticed a tinted tag covering the vehicle's license plate. It's against the law to have material affixed to a license plate that is not clear in Georgia.

Upon further inspection, the officer noticed the vehicle had dealer plates, which is supposed to be under the control of a dealer employee and registered for sale. After running the plates, the officer learned the vehicle was marked as stolen in Atlanta.

At that point, Erica and the vehicle's driver, Amani Dirton, were removed from the vehicle and searched. The officer discovered "several" pills of MDMA — better known as Ecstasy -- in Erica's purse, and "several packets" of marijuana on Amani.

They were consequently arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. Erica was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, per online records. Amani was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and improper displayed license plate.

They have both been released.