Busta Rhymes Curses Out Content Creator Who Labeled Him 'Tracy Morgan'

Busta Rhymes went from fun-loving rapper to the fire-breathing dungeon dragon when a content creator called him Tracy Morgan to get a rise out of him -- and succeeded!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from last night in Miami during the Art Basel festivities when Busta thought he was entering a friendly photo-op ... only to be "confused" for the "30 Rock" star.

Busta did not find the joke amusing, and you can see his attitude shift from calm to crabby in a matter of seconds as the kid's fellow social media creator, Funny Salesman, looked on helplessly in the background.

You can hear a few people say the wisecrack was "disrespectful" to a "legend" such as Busta, but the iconic rapper did the scolding all on his own.

He ORDERED the kid's associate to cut off the camera and then got in the prankster's face and proceeded to curse him out with multiple interrogations ... "You don't play with a grown man, little BOY -- that's how people get f***ed up!!!"

In the end, Busta left him untouched ... he just rattled the kid's soul a little bit.