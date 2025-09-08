Busta Rhymes Asks to 'Hump' Mariah Carey's Leg During Wild VMA After-Party

Play video content SplashNews.com

When Busta Rhymes shoots his shot, he is NOT subtle about it ... like the NSFW line he threw at Mariah Carey during a VMAs after-party, sending the crowd and the singer into a tizzy.

Watch the vid ... Busta grabs the mic at a wild bash after the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where he propositions Mariah for some dirty dancing, laying out his proposal in stark detail.

He states in front of the party, "You ain't got a husband no more, I wanna hump on your leg."

Busta -- clearly tickled by his declaration -- continues by repeating his request and issuing a cheeky giggle.

He adds, "You ain't got no husband no more, no fiancés around. Let me hump on your leg, like a nasty dog."

Mariah's reaction to the proposition is unclear from the video, but she pointied and yelled something back at Busta, who was still undeterred at the after-party.

Everyone wanted a piece of Mariah Sunday evening, after the superstar was honored with the Vanguard Award ... and performed a medley of her hits. The chart topper performed everything from "Sugar Sweet" to "Fantasy" to "Obsessed."