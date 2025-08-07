Busta Rhymes Says Ex-Assistant's Assault Allegations Are Bogus

Busta Rhymes is facing a lawsuit from a former personal assistant who claims the megastar rapper assaulted him ... however, Busta tells TMZ Hip Hop his allegations are complete BS.

We broke the story back in January ... cops questioned Busta after a physical altercation broke out between him and a man named Dashiel Gables.

Busta ultimately wasn't charged ... but Gables is preparing to host a press conference in New York later today to announce a lawsuit against the rapper for wage theft, emotional harm, and assault and battery.

Busta tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations. For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out. Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation."

The timing is interesting ... Busta recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and starred in the "The Naked Gun" reboot opposite Liam Neeson. He's also dropping a new album soon.

Busta continues, "I look forward to proving these allegations false and am preparing a countersuit which I am confident will expose this for what it is -- an attempted

shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant. Ultimately, I am certain the truth

will prevail."