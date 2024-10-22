Busta Rhymes Says Diddy Haters Need to Mind Their Damn Business Thirsting for News

Busta Rhymes is urging people to take a chill pill reacting to the ongoing Diddy legal saga ... they're affecting the court of public opinion in the worst way possible!!!

The veteran rapper was at the premiere for "Venom: The Last Dance" and defended Diddy to Extra, within reason ... Busta's not feeling the snap judgment and jokes regarding Diddy's sex trafficking charges -- but is all for prosecution if there's any truth to the allegations!!!

Busta says the truth needs time to surface, and everyone should fall back until then ... because he's seeing a lot of thirst on his timeline with everyone interjecting their 2 cents!!!

His comments echo those of Method Man's from the last time we spoke to him ... the Wu-Tang Clan MC has grown particularly annoyed with the Diddy news being grouped into hip hop music conversations.

Busta and Diddy have been friends and collaborators for years and have several songs together -- and B's not the only one to toss the embattled Bad Boy a bone of support this week.