King Combs Slams Dawn Richard For Diddy Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

King Combs is backing up his father Diddy's statement that his former artist Dawn Richard's explosive lawsuit is nothing but a bogus cash grab -- and he reposted what he calls proof of her deception!!!

We broke the story ... the former Danity Kane singer alleged she suffered through years of torment and sexual abuse in spite of her lengthy tenure -- and reunion -- with Diddy!!!

The 26-year-old Bad Boy heir reposted on his IG Stories a TikTok sleuth who shared alleged text messages between Dawn and Diddy showing excitement to get back on board with the team ... and King added his own "Capathon" caption to the deep dive ... basically calling DR a boldface liar.

The TikTok also resurfaces Dawn's 2017 interview where she confessed to Hot 97's Nessa Nitty at the time that there was never any bad blood between her and Diddy ... which would have transpired well past the abuse of Cassie that the suit claims she and fellow Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper witnessed in real-time.

Diddy, through his attorney, accuses Dawn of attempting to rewrite history -- and the record books will show that Dawn was a part of his 2023 "The Love Album: Off The Grid" on a track with Busta Rhymes.