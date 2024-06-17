Diddy Showered With Father's Day Love From Kids, Have His Back Amid Woes

Diddy's family made sure to let him know he was loved and appreciated on Father's Day -- this after most of Hollywood turned their back on him amid his legal woes.

His brood littered their IG account with throwback pics this weekend -- with his twins, D'Lila and Jessie, gushing "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad in the worldddddddd. We love u so much ❤️" ... while his son Justin Combs echoed "HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS 💪🏾💙."

Chance Combs shared a B&W pic of her lying on her dad's chest as a little girl ... writing, "happy father's day! i love you endlessly."

Christian Combs also got in on the love fest ... writing, "HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops ! 🌍❤️‍🔥" along with several throwback pics of him with his dad.

Diddy's son Quincy Combs -- whom he adopted with the late Kim Porter -- never posted a Father's Day tribute himself. The last of Diddy's 7 kids is daughter Love Combs, who, only a 1-year-old, is too young to be on the socials ... but it seems he's involved in her life as well.

The messages come amid an onslaught of accusations against Diddy, who apologized for beating on his ex Cassie after video evidence surfaced last month. This came months after she filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of everything under the sun.

