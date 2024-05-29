Federal Investigators Convene Grand Jury in Diddy Case

Diddy's legal troubles are getting even worse as a grand jury has reportedly been empaneled to hear evidence in his federal probe, indicating he could face a possible criminal indictment.

CNN published a story Wednesday morning, saying the Justice Department is moving forward in its investigation of the music mogul by notifying witnesses they could testify before the grand jury in the Southern District of New York, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Some of the potential witnesses would likely be Diddy's accusers who have filed lawsuits against him for sexual assault, human trafficking and other serious offenses. So far, Diddy has been named in 8 lawsuits, including the most notable one brought by his former girlfriend, Cassie, who won a quick settlement against him.

CNN also said Homeland Security Investigations agents are taking their time and being very thorough to make sue the case against Diddy is "bulletproof" if/when the indictment drops.

TMZ has confirmed a grand jury has been convened in the case and evidence will be presented along with testimony from witnesses.

In case you're in the dark, grand juries – comprised of average citizens – often signal that an investigation has moved from the preliminary stage to a new phase in which prosecutors present evidence and witness testimony to the jurors, among other things. The grand jury ultimately votes whether to criminally charge a defendant.

As we reported, Diddy's homes in Miami and L.A. were raided by law enforcement in March as part of a federal investigating into his alleged sex and narcotics trafficking, as well as firearm-related violations.

