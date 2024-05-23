Cassie Breaks Silence Over Diddy Beating Caught on Video

Cassie has just spoken out about the horrific video of her then-boyfriend Diddy brutally beating her, and her words were clearly chosen carefully given the NDA she signed to settle her lawsuit.

Cassie posted on Instagram early Thursday ... "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

She goes on ... "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

And finally, she says, "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie

She is clearly referring to the release Friday of the 2016 video showing the merciless assault in the hallway of an L.A. hotel. Diddy claimed the allegations she referenced in her lawsuit regarding the incident were false, and then acknowledged his wrongdoings after the video was released.

What's tricky ... we know both Cassie and Diddy signed NDAs, which in part prohibits them from mentioning the other's name in public. As you can see, Cassie never used Diddy's name, but it's clear to all she's pointing at him.