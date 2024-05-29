Diddy-Dirty Money Singer Says Failed Bad Boy Artists Are Disgruntled Employees

Diddy got blasted by dozens of ex-associates and colleagues in a bombshell report -- but he's still got at least one person in his camp ... one of the singers from his old musical trio.

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum and Diddy-Dirty Money member Kalenna Harper was interviewed for Rolling Stone amid their 6-month investigation ... and she was one of the few who defended him, this while also crapping on all the Bad Boy artists who were piling on.

Kalenna not only praised her time working with Diddy, but she scoffed at the Bad Boy alums who blamed him for flatlining their careers ... which was a recurring theme in the RS piece.

Kalenna said there was an air of “disgruntled employee syndrome” in the scenario ... pretty ballsy words, considering the laundry list of ex-Bad Boy artists who went on the record.

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day recently told TMZ her time at Bad Boy resulted in abuse and that Diddy dangled her publishing rights in exchange for an NDA that prevented her from ever trashing his name again.

Ex-Bad Boy artists The LOX and Yung Joc nearly avoided brushes of violence publicly beefing with Diddy and Mark Curry formed his entire 2009 memoir "Dancing with the Devil: How Puff Burned the Bad Boys of Hip-Hop" around his alleged nightmare with the label.

According to RS, even the late Notorious B.I.G. -- whose two-album run is imbued in Bad Boy's lineage -- was apparently plotting his exit from Diddy's company.

Of course, there's Cassie, who only released 1 album of her 10-album deal and filed a lawsuit that painted Diddy as her tormentor masked as her lover.

Kalenna, alongside former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, formed Diddy-Dirty Money in 2009 and released their "Last Train to Paris" album a year later. The band performed together for about a year after that ... but it disbanded heading into the early 2010s.

