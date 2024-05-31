Diddy's Sons King & Justin Combs Show Face in L.A. for Chance's Graduation Dinner

Play video content BACKGRID

Diddy's family members were out and about in Los Angeles this week to celebrate one of his kids' graduation -- and that includes his two sons that were caught up in the West Coast raid.

The hip-hop mogul's brood hit the town Thursday night on the heels of his teenage daughter Chance's ceremony where she walked the stage as a high school grad -- and while Papa Bear himself wasn't there ... you could argue he was with them in spirit.

Justin and King Combs were among the kiddos who hit Mr. Chow after graduation -- as you can see ... they weren't hiding or shying away from anything. In fact, they looked happy.

King was the only one who really talked to cameras -- aside from Quincy, that is, who was also in the mix and having a grand old time -- and when asked how Diddy was holding up ... he said his pops was doing just fine, this despite the fact a grand jury's been convened.

Justin, meanwhile, was a bit quieter on the subject ... he didn't really say much when he was asked about his dad -- but again, just the fact they're out there really speaks volumes.

We broke the story ... Diddy had communicated to his family that he would not be in attendance for Chance's graduation -- and he also ended up missing his twin daughters' prop a couple weeks ago. He's been laying low in Miami ever since the raids went down.

Speaking of those raids ... Justin and King were swept up in the L.A. one, even getting dragged by federal agents and being detained. And yet ... not a care in the world here.