Biggie's Mom Says She Wants to Slap Diddy After Watching Cassie Video

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Voletta Wallace, thinks Diddy needs a motherly pimp slap after the Cassie video ... and she says she'd love to be the one who delivers it.

Ms. Voletta gave Rolling Stone her unfiltered opinion on the heels of their engrossing report on Diddy's alleged past at Bad Boy -- as well the explosive video that showed him beating Cassie at a hotel in 2016 ... and she rained down disappointment as if he was her own son.

She says ... "I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him."

Voletta added, "I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed."

Biggie's mom also demanded Diddy apologize to Cassie and his own mother, Janice Combs. Now, Diddy did release a video not too long after the 2016 assault footage leaked ... it's unclear whether she didn't see it or doesn't count it as a true apology.

Diddy's ma dukes has stayed silent throughout the allegations -- but a lot of other people have weighed in with their opinions from all parts of the entertainment industry. Now, Diddy's former right-hand man's mom has done the same ... and she's pissed.