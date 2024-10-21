Diddy So Toxic Celebs Will Settle Lawsuits Before Being Named, PR Expert Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's reputation is so toxic nowadays, no one in Hollywood wants to be associated with him -- and any celebs linked to his parties or allegations will likely pay up to avoid being named in a lawsuit ... so says an expert in crisis public relations.

Evan Nierman, a veteran crisis PR manager, joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and we asked what his advice would be to the celebs in danger of being named as defendants alongside Diddy in civil lawsuits.

One of the latest lawsuits against Diddy references two unnamed celebrities, and Evan says those famous people, whoever they are, would be wise to cut a check to the plaintiffs and their attorney Tony Buzbee ... to avoid having their names linked to Diddy.

Even if they are innocent, Evan says just being mentioned alongside Diddy in a lawsuit would be a death knell to a celeb's brand ... that's how toxic Diddy's rep is after his indictment.

Play video content

Evan says Buzbee's using the media to pressure celebs into settling out of court, but that's just how the game is played ... and shelling out cash to make a potentially massive problem go away is the smart move, PR-wise.

Play video content TMZ.com

While Evan suggests most celebs will do whatever it takes to keep their names secret ... he's got a feeling multiple folks in Hollywood will soon have their names dragged into the Diddy mess.

For his part, Diddy's denied all the allegations against him, but Evan says the PR damage is already done and it's going to be near impossible for Diddy's brand to make a comeback.