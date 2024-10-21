Diddy Hit With 7 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Referencing Other Celebrities

Diddy has been hit with a flood of new lawsuits -- including one brought by a girl who referenced unnamed celebrities and was just 13 years old when she says the music mogul drugged and raped her at a house party.

In total, Diddy is now facing 5 additional federal suits -- all of which were filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of his clients who claim Diddy sexually assaulted them in separate attacks between 2000 and 2022. Two more cases were filed Sunday night in state court in New York.

Perhaps the most disturbing allegations have been levied by a woman who claims she was 13 in 2000 when she was dropped off by a friend at Radio City Music Hall in NYC to attend MTV's Video Music Awards.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the accuser -- listed as a Jane Doe -- did not have a ticket, so she stayed outside during the event, but she was determined to go to one of the after-parties, crossing paths with a limo driver who purportedly worked for Combs.

The driver allegedly told the accuser she "fit what Diddy was looking for," and invited her to the Bad Boy Records CEO's afterparty, which was held at a "large white house."

Once inside the home, the accuser says she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and, as she looked around, recognized several celebrities at the soiree.

The accuser claims waiters distributed drinks to everyone as she observed widespread drug use with attendees smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine.

She says she drank a reddish yellow drink that tasted like orange and cranberry juice and was bitter, causing her to feel woozy and lightheaded.

She says she had to lie down in a bedroom, where Diddy eventually entered with 2 other celebrities -- a male and a female -- both of whom are unnamed in the suit.

The accuser says the male celebrity ripped off her clothes and raped her while the female celebrity watched. Diddy also allegedly violently sexually assaulted her while the celebrities watched. She says she was able to escape the bedroom and stagger out of the house to a gas station nearby, where she received some help.

Three of the other accusers were allegedly assaulted by Diddy in 2022 -- namely a businessman, a personal trainer and a female hip hop artist. Another accuser was allegedly assaulted by Diddy on Memorial Day weekend 2014.

Diddy's attorneys responded to the new lawsuits in a statement to TMZ ... "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman."

Play video content TMZ.com