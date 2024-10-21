Diddy Asks Judge to Muzzle Witnesses and Their Attorneys in Criminal Case

Diddy says he's the victim of pure character assassination by witnesses and their attorneys in his federal criminal case -- and he claims it's depriving him of the right to get a fair trial.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy says he has a constitutional right to a fair trial, but he's not gonna get one if his detractors -- namely his multitude of accusers and their lawyers -- don't stop flapping their gums to reporters.

As you know, Diddy was arrested in September on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He faces a possible life sentence in prison if convicted.

In his Sunday filing, Diddy also claims the courts have an "independent obligation to avoid the creation of a 'carnival atmosphere' in high-profile case" -- and his own case -- rest assured -- lands in that category.

What's more, Diddy says the witnesses' attorneys need to put a muzzle on it, citing a rule that requires lawyers involved in criminal matters to refrain from making unauthorized statements "related to the character or reputation of the accused."

He says it's no secret that he's been the subject of a wave of inflammatory comments from witnesses and their attorneys to the media, destroying his character before his trial has even begun.

He goes on to say several of these lawyers have made "shockingly prejudicial and false allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors" to various news outlets.