Diddy Arrest Speeds Up Timeline for Removal of Celeb Mural at Catch LA

Diddy's arrest and indictment is expediting the removal of a celebrity wall of fame mural at a Hollywood hot spot ... TMZ has learned.

The Bad Boy Records founder has a prominent spot on the wall at Catch LA -- next to Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin and, ironically, Russell Simmons -- but he's not going to be displayed at the popular restaurant much longer.

Our sources tell us the Catch LA lobby is getting a makeover and will undergo renovations in the coming weeks ... including the removal of the entire celebrity wall, Diddy and all.

We're told the original plan was to renovate the wall in the coming months, but with the recent Diddy news, the timeline is being expedited.

Diddy's lost a few honors since being indicted on some pretty serious charges, including sex trafficking ... he's lost Keys to the City in Miami Beach and New York, and had his photo removed from Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood.

Catch LA's been known to scrub celebs from the mural before ... replacing Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual misconduct.