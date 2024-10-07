Diddy's Key to Miami Beach to Be Rescinded in Wake of Arrest, Indictment

Diddy is about to have a major honor taken away from him ... a symbolic key to Miami Beach.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Miami Beach city officials are in final negotiations to rescind Diddy's Key to The City.

While our sources say Diddy's key will be rescinded imminently, the exact day this change will be officially finalized is unclear ... due to Hurricane Milton hurtling toward Florida.

The huge storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday, and we're told that's delaying the inevitable with Diddy a bit.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine presented Diddy with the honorary key to the city back in 2015, during the Revolt Music Conference at the Fontainebleau. The city's also awarded keys to other celebs -- including Diddy's ex, Jennifer Lopez.

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy previously returned New York's Key to the City in June, after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter, citing the Cassie assault video.

Since then, things have only gotten worse for Diddy ... and now his legacy's taking another hit.