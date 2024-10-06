Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend Yung Miami Asked By TikToker to Sign Baby Oil

Yung Miami found herself in a slippery situation when a fan asked her for an autograph on a questionable item: a bottle of baby oil!

Diddy’s ex-GF Yung Miami was leaving Saucy Santana's birthday bash at Atlanta's Opium Nightclub on Friday night when a TikToker cheekily asked if she could sign a bottle of baby oil -- all captured in a clip doing the rounds online.

You can tell Yung Miami was not impressed -- she rolled the window up and went on with her night, while a man outside, likely security, stepped in, telling the fan to keep it moving.

The TikToker tells TMZ he figured YM would be at the party, and sure enough, she was -- signing photos and items for fans. But when he pulled out the baby oil and asked for her autograph, things took a turn and she beat it real fast.

As TMZ previously reported, court docs unsealed after Diddy’s arrest reveal that 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized during March raids at his Miami and LA homes -- so no wonder Yung Miami wasn’t feeling that autograph request!