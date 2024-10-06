Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Weighs In On Son's Legal Woes, Says He's Not A Monster

Diddy’s mom has finally weighed in on her son’s legal troubles ... stating while he might not have been completely honest about the whole Cassie situation, that doesn’t automatically make him guilty of all the allegations in his indictment.

Janice Combs spoke out about the situation to Local 10 News on Sunday through her attorney, Natalie Figgers ... expressing her devastation over the allegations against her son, saying he was judged not by the truth but by a "narrative created out of lies."

Janice added, "To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”

She also addressed the shocking hotel video footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-GF Cassie, saying, "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed."

She said she thinks his settlement with Cassie set off a domino effect leading to all this drama, but she firmly believes her son deserves his day in court to prove his innocence after being hit with serious charges like sex trafficking, racketeering and other serious crimes.