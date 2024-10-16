King Los Says He's Concerned for Diddy, Will Rap About His Experiences

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's longtime studio ace King Los says he hasn't gotten to speak to the embattled Bad Boy since he got locked up ... but is still concerned amid all the baby oil jokes!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Los and Lola Monroe in Bev. Hills this week as they were shooting content for Lola's next rap rollout ... the tenured lyricist was stood next to Diddy back in May during his first public appearance after apologizing for what we saw in the shocking Cassie video.

As you're aware, the feds swooped in on Diddy and a heaping load of charges later, the musical movement Los was attached to was dissolved indefinitely.

As for the onslaught of Diddy jokes, Los stamps his passport to Switzerland ... he knows there's no stopping the Internet once it gets going and finds some of the jabs to be obnoxious, some to be humorous. That's just how it goes 🤷🏾‍♂️.

We did some digging and determined Diddy Halloween costumes will be all the rage this year ... Los notes how some people are joking to lighten the mood. Whatever floats their boat.

Los confirms he will rap about his experiences with Diddy on the record soon enough, and things feel sooner than later.