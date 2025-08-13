Busta Rhymes Assures New Album 'Vengeance' Will Evolve His Classic Sound

Play video content TMZ.com

Rraow, rraow, rraow ... Busta Rhymes is having yet another renaissance year in his storied career -- a Hollywood Star, a hit movie, and he's coming out with his 12th album!!!

Our photog, Charlie Cotton -- host of the "Big Down Under" podcast -- caught up with the lyrical Dungeon Dragon at LAX this week and got his thoughts on just that, the magical lure of dragons!!!

Busta first channeled his inner Smaug on A Tribe Called Quest's classic cut "Scenario" back in '92, but tells us he got the inspiration from watching Bruce Lee kung-fu flicks as a kid ... a big difference in foundation compared to today's hip hop music!!!

He confirms "Vengeance" will be the new album title for his 12th studio project and says he'll still be his same energetic self with an evolved sound.

Busta kicked off the month receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and costarring in "The Naked Gun" reboot with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson -- which is still a force at the box office weeks later.