A$AP Bari Involved in Wild Miami Beach Brawl Before Cops Arrive, on Video

A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Bari was involved in an all-out, no-holds-barred, royal rumble last night ... and authorities are still trying to find out what caused the clash!!!

A rep for the Miami Beach PD tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops received a call from security guards for a "large fight" at Hotel Faena just after midnight Sunday ... judging from the footage, the call was correct.

A$AP Bari got jumped outside a hotel in Miami last night pic.twitter.com/nmms83hqw2 — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) December 7, 2025 @staygroundeadtv

The fight appeared to contain about a dozen men -- and one of them got Bari good as the video unfolded by grabbing him by the collarbone and throwing him in the bushes!!!

The calamity then spills off into the streets as Bari then gets up woozy, with his pants falling below his waistline ... but one of his friends jumps out and defends him with long-reach punches at the opposition.

Our Miami Beach PD source tells us that by the time officers arrived on the scene, the two fight clubs had already dispersed and left the location.