A$AP Bari Sued for Miami Car Accident
A$AP Bari Sued Miami Car Crash Victim Says Time to Pay Up!!!
10/16/2022 12:20 AM PT
A$AP Bari may have moved past his Miami car crash by scooping up a brand new Maybach, but the other guy involved sure hasn’t -- he's now suing the rapper.
A$AP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, has been hit with a lawsuit over the crash that happened back in July.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop ... the A$AP Mob co-founder was driving his Mercedes-Benz "carelessly, recklessly, and negligently" when his car collided with another vehicle driven by a guy named Jorge Baez.
As you can see, the car was banged up pretty badly.
Jorge's lawyer, Jared Newman tells TMZ ... the accident left Baez with serious injuries and a bunch of medical bills. He's suing for more than $30K in damages.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As we've reported ... Kanye West gifted Bari a new Mercedes Maybach SUV just days after the wreck.
Jared says, "It was nice of Kanye West to buy A$AP Bari a new Maybach and enable him to move on like nothing happened, but something did happen and A$AP Bari must pay for his negligence."
A rep for Bari had no comment.