Former NBA Player Isaiah Rider Arrested After Allegedly Violating Protective Order

NBA champion Isaiah Rider was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly violated a court order ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us that the 54-year-old was arrested on December 4 and charged with one count of interfering with judicial proceedings.

According to court documents we obtained ... "J.R.'s" wife, Vanessa, filed for a protective order back in July 2025. In the application, she alleged Rider was aggressive on multiple occasions, including a time when she claims Isaiah said, "You're gonna get your ass slapped."

"Shut the f*** up before I kick this door down and whoop you."

Vanessa claimed the comments were directed at both her and her 15-year-old son.

At the time, Isaiah responded to the allegations, writing ... "I deny the allegations. She did this because I filed for divorce."

According to court records, the nine-year NBA veteran filed for divorce from Vanessa in November 2024.

Vanessa was still able to obtain the protective order in July, which required Isaiah to have no contact with his wife or their 15-year-old son. He was also ordered to stay away from their residence and his son's school.

A hearing is scheduled for December 17, during which time the court will decide whether the order should be continued.

Rider, the 1994 Slam Dunk champion, played for five different teams over the course of his NBA career ... hopping with Minnesota, Portland, Atlanta, the L.A. Lakers, and Denver. Throughout his career, he was known as one of the best athletes in the league.