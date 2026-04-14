Donald Trump 'DoorDash Grandma' Isn't a Paid Actor, Says Company Spokesperson

There's been a lot of social media speculation about President Donald Trump staging his White House delivery from "DoorDash Grandma" -- AKA Sharon Simmons -- and people are accusing her of being on the president's payroll.

That's because a video of Sharon started circulating after Monday's televised delivery ... showing her supporting the "One Big Beautiful Bill" during a 2025 committee meeting with Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff.

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Between that and her vocal support of Trump's "No Tax On Tips" initiative, people are calling Sharon a plant.

But DoorDash insists that's not the case. Julian Crowley -- Head of Public Affairs for the company -- responded to the accusations on X, saying she's just a Dasher and grandma who happens to support the "No Tax on Tips" law.

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He acknowledged the stunt was "clearly and obviously" staged in another post, writing ... "No one is claiming it was a real delivery."

But Crowley said it's "off base" to accuse Sharon of being a plant or an actor, adding ... "She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her."

During the delivery -- it was McDonald's, obviously -- DT asked the cameras ... "This doesn't look staged, does it?"