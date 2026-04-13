President Trump Slams Pope Leo for His Views on Crime and Foreign Policy

I Like Your Brother Louis A Lot Better Than You!!!

Not even Pope Leo can escape the wrath of President Trump, who excoriated the Holy Father for his views on crime and foreign policy — and a bunch of other stuff, too!

Trump posted a long-winded message on Truth Social Sunday night, kicking things off by slamming Leo for being "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

Trump is also pissed at The Pontiff for criticizing him over bombing the hell out of Iran and sparking a war between the 2 countries with the help of Israel. Over the weekend, Leo implied that a "delusion of omnipotence" is behind the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

That didn't sit well with Trump, who said in his Truth Social post that he likes Leo's brother Louis "much better than I like [Leo], because Louis is all MAGA." Louis lives in Florida and, like Trump, writes profanity-laced social media posts with a right-wing slant.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In addition, Trump attacked Leo for criticizing him for ordering the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a military operation in the South American country. Maduro is now awaiting trial in the U.S. for alleged drug trafficking and other federal crimes.

But the prez wasn't finished ... Trump said Leo should be "thankful" because he wasn't on any list to become pope and was only put in the position to "deal with President Donald J. Trump" from a purely liberal standpoint.