Trump Gets McDonald's DoorDash Order Before Talking to Media About Iran, on Video

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President Trump just got McDonald's delivered to the White House by a "DoorDash Grandma" in a bizarre scene that Trump says "doesn't look staged, does it?"

The Prez answered the door at the White House when a DoorDasher came knocking Monday ... she carried two bags of McDonald's and told Trump he was getting all of his favorite menu items.

Trump greeted the older woman -- who was wearing a "DoorDash Grandma" shirt -- grabbed the bags and started talking to her about her tax return.

The conversation was clunky and awkward and then Trump invited the delivery woman to hang around as he spoke with reporters ... with Trump talking about his war with Iran, his beef with the Pope, and "men playing in women's sports."