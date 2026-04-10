Trump Posts Horrific Video Showing Haitian Man Beating Woman With Hammer

President Donald Trump is once again blaming Joe Biden for the ills of society, posting a horrific video showing what 47 says is an "Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti" beating the hell out of a woman with a hammer until she's dead.

Trump posted the grotesque, uncensored 20-second clip on his Truth Social account Thursday with a long message that begins with him crapping all over the 46th President and Congressional democrats for opening our borders so the Haitian man could allegedly enter our country illegally.

In the video, the woman rushes out of a store at a Florida gas station after seeing the man smashing a vehicle with a hammer. She yells at him to stop before he approaches her and starts wailing on her head with the hammer, even after she falls limp to the ground.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said local police quickly arrested Rolbert Joachin in connection with the April 2 attack. Homeland Security echoed Trump's claim, saying Joachin illegally entered the country in 2022 under the Biden administration. Joachin reportedly confessed to the murder and is being held without bond.

In his Truth Social message, Trump calls the alleged assailant an "animal" and the video "one of the most vicious things you will ever see." He vowed to bring "quick and severe" justice to the murderer, telling everyone to say a prayer for the victim's family.

In addition ... Trump blamed the Biden Administration for granting the Haitian man and "all Haitians, 'Temporary Protective Status,'" which he labeled a "massively abused and fraudulent program" that his administration is working to terminate, but is being blocked by "Deranged Liberal District Court Judges."