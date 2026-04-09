Trump Torches Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones in Rant

President Donald Trump is going scorched earth on some of the biggest names in conservative media ... He just torched Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in a blistering Truth Social post.

Trump claims the group has been "fighting" him for years, and says he knows exactly why ... accusing them of pushing views he says are soft on Iran and completely out of step with his MAGA base.

With his signature flair, POTUS calls them "low IQs," "stupid people," and "losers," insisting they've all been booted from major platforms and are now clinging to relevance through what he dubs "third-rate podcasts."

According to Trump ... Carlson is a "broken man" post-Fox who "couldn't even finish college" ... Kelly is "nasty" for asking him the infamous "Only Rosie O'Donnell" question ... Owens is "crazy" for her conspiracy claims about Brigitte Macron ... and Jones is "bankrupt" after his Sandy Hook defamation fallout.

Trump also claims mainstream outlets like CNN and The New York Times are suddenly praising these figures ... something he says proves they've entirely abandoned the MAGA base they used to hold dear.