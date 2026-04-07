Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump Says He Agreed to 2-Week Ceasefire Deal With Iran

President Trump Announces Deal, Downgrades Threat to Iran

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald-trump-main-getty-1
Getty

President Donald Trump just announced a 2-week ceasefire with Iran, just an hour before his self-imposed deadline of bombing the country back to the "stone ages."

donald-trump-truth-social-1

In a post on Truth Social, Trump writes ... "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!"

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran
Launch Gallery
War Against Iran -- The Destruction Launch Gallery
Getty

POTUS had set an 8 PM ET deadline for a deal ... warning Iran its entire civilization would be blown to smithereens if the strait wasn't opened by then.

Trump says a "longterm problem" is "close to resolution.