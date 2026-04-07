President Trump Says He Agreed to 2-Week Ceasefire Deal With Iran
President Trump Announces Deal, Downgrades Threat to Iran
President Donald Trump just announced a 2-week ceasefire with Iran, just an hour before his self-imposed deadline of bombing the country back to the "stone ages."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump writes ... "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!"
POTUS had set an 8 PM ET deadline for a deal ... warning Iran its entire civilization would be blown to smithereens if the strait wasn't opened by then.
Trump says a "longterm problem" is "close to resolution.