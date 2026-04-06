Donald Trump Says Kim Jong Un Called Joe Biden 'Mentally R*****ed'

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Well, Donald Trump is just slinging slurs in press conferences now ... speaking to reporters Monday, the President of the United States reflected on his relationship with Kim Jong Un, who he says he gets along with "very well."

While Trump claimed North Korea's supreme leader says "very nice things" about him, KJU has some harsher words for Joe Biden, saying ... "He used to call Joe Biden a 'mentally r*****ed person,' okay? So don't tell me about your stuff."

DJT then said it a second time, adding ... "He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was terrible. But to me, he likes Trump."