North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Fires New Guns With Daughter

Kim Jong Un's spending some quality time with his daughter ... bonding over bullets and bull's-eyes while testing new weapons at a North Korean facility Wednesday.

The North Korean Central News Agency released a photo Thursday showing North Korea's supreme leader and his alleged heir apparent testing a new type of pistol while inspecting a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in the country.

Check it out ... Kim Jong Un and his daughter -- Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old -- wore matching black leather jackets ... concentrating intensely on their respective targets before firing a barrage of bullets.

According to the Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un went to the facility to learn about munitions production and combat performance of the new weapon, which went into production. He rated the weapon "excellent," according to the agency.

Kim Jong Un's daughter is traveling more frequently with him ... sitting alongside him during a recent test of missiles and even traveling to China for a summit last year.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) stated it believes Kim Ju Ae is already providing input on policy matters.