Kim Jong Un Tours Hot Springs Resort, Chats With Ladies in Hilarious Video Ad

Kim Jong Un is over the moon as he tours his shiny new hot springs resort in North Korea ... bursting with glee, with a giant grin on his face!

The North Korean dictator was all smiles as he swooped in to get a first-hand look at the Onpo Workers' Recreation Center at the ribbon-cutting. The center stands as North Korea's biggest hot springs resort and -- get this -- it's now been designated as a natural monument.

Check out the video ad ... Kim is all bundled up in his coat as he walks around the facility, entering two spa rooms with hot tubs where his fellow citizens are enjoying the water in their bathing suits.

Kim's peeps seem so happy to see the portly leader and vice versa, with Kim even mingling with several of the North Korean swimsuit babes. Kim sits on the edge of the hot tubs, dipping his hand into the water ... but, at no point, does he change into his bathing suit to dive in.

Back in 2018 ... Kim got pissed when he paid a visit to the recreation center, which he blasted as "uncultured and unsanitary" at the time. Kim immediately ordered a total renovation and remodeling of the joint, which took years to complete -- but now it's done, and the place looks amazing!