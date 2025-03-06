Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

South Korean Fighter Jets Accidentally Bomb Civilians While Training

TRAINING GONE WRONG

South Korean fighter jets mistakenly bombed their own civilians during a disastrous training drill with U.S. forces near the North Korean border on Thursday ... leaving more than a dozen injured.

Check out the shocking video ... it appears to be a bright and sunny day in the South Korean village of Nogok when all of a sudden a bomb slams into the ground -- seemingly in the path of a moving vehicle -- sending a fiery plume of dust and debris into the air. A person can be seen frantically fleeing the scene once the smoke settles.

Accidental Airstrike in South Korea Leaves 15 Injured
Footage taken from residences after the explosion shows shattered glass and kitchen products in a mess on the floor. It appears an entire door was blown into the living room at one dwelling.

Pocheon city officials reportedly said 4 people were seriously injured and required surgery ... with 11 others subject to lesser trauma such as minor scratches and shock.

The South Korean Air Force confirmed 8 MK-82 general-purpose bombs were released from two KF-16 fighter jets just after 10 AM local time. It's believed pilots entered inaccurate coordinates, leading to chaos.

An investigation is underway and live-fire training has been suspended until the probe is completed.

