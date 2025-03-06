South Korean Fighter Jets Accidentally Bomb Civilians While Training

Play video content

South Korean fighter jets mistakenly bombed their own civilians during a disastrous training drill with U.S. forces near the North Korean border on Thursday ... leaving more than a dozen injured.

Check out the shocking video ... it appears to be a bright and sunny day in the South Korean village of Nogok when all of a sudden a bomb slams into the ground -- seemingly in the path of a moving vehicle -- sending a fiery plume of dust and debris into the air. A person can be seen frantically fleeing the scene once the smoke settles.

Footage taken from residences after the explosion shows shattered glass and kitchen products in a mess on the floor. It appears an entire door was blown into the living room at one dwelling.

Pocheon city officials reportedly said 4 people were seriously injured and required surgery ... with 11 others subject to lesser trauma such as minor scratches and shock.

The South Korean Air Force confirmed 8 MK-82 general-purpose bombs were released from two KF-16 fighter jets just after 10 AM local time. It's believed pilots entered inaccurate coordinates, leading to chaos.