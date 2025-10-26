President Trump Does his Signature Dance for Malaysian Prime Minister

President Trump touched down in Malaysia Saturday for the first leg of his trip to Asia — and his first order of business was showing off his dance moves to the locals!

After a 23-hour flight aboard Air Force One, Trump landed in Kuala Lumpur and stepped off the plane onto a red carpet to be greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a welcoming band.

In classic Trump fashion, the prez pumped his fists and sashayed his hips, prompting Ibrahim and the others to follow suit. Everyone, as you can see from the video, was in great spirits.

And Trump knows how to strike a pose. Back on the campaign trail ... he would do the same dance to his favorite songs, most notably Y.M.C.A. by The Village People.

Now, Trump is doing dancing diplomacy in Malaysia. Then it's on to Tokyo, where Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Trump will then fly to South Korea for a sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping.