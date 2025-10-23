Donald Trump Impersonation Leaves Dr. Dre Cracking Up With Godfrey

Any attempts of Dr. Dre carving out his next big hit in the studio were thwarted ... thanks to comedian Godfrey's spot-on Donald Trump impersonation!!!

Godfrey uploaded a clip of himself in the stu with the legendary hip hop producer, where he channeled the what-if scenario of 47 being in the lab with them.

The veteran comic nailed Trump's dialect while speculating on Dre's "medical status" with racial cluelessness, labeling the Beats By Dre creator as one of his fav Black producers.

"GodTrump" went on to quip on how he was a big fan of his music, especially when Dre was in that group, "NEGROES WITH ATTITUDE!!!"

Dre bellowed with laughter and was forced to address the camera, telling the world he did greenlight the presidential parody ... all the while Godfrey spoofed Trump's patented dance moves.