Kim Jong Un Look-Alike Gatecrashed The 2024 Olympics

If you’ve seen photos of Kim Jong Un strutting around the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, don’t panic -- it’s just a look-alike causing all the chaos!

An Australian music producer, who goes by Howard X on X, is notorious for his side hustle moonlighting as the North Korean dictator ... and he struck again, making a dramatic entrance to cheer on North Korea’s Pang Chol-mi as she battled China’s Chang Yuan in the women's boxing semi-finals.

Howard was also spotted waving North Korea's flag ... and he took a bold swipe at China’s leader Xi Jinping by flaunting a Winnie the Pooh teddy bear last Sunday. ICYDK, the character’s been banned in China due to satirical comparisons with Xi.

Howard documented his antics on X ... making it crystal clear he was mocking the North Korean delegation, despite having angered North Korean officials 6 years earlier doing the same thing at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Chinese onlookers burst into laughter when they saw him with the Winnie the Pooh teddy bear ... so, looks like no offense was taken -- in Paris at least.

Howard’s presence didn’t turn the tide for Pang, who lost to Chang. But he wasn’t done -- he was also seen at North Korea's table-tennis match against Japan, and even teamed up with a Vladimir Putin look-alike for a photo in front of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Seems Howard's not scared of Kim, who's been linked to numerous brutal acts, including ordering the 2017 assassination of his half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.