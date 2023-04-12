North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Japan Issues Brief Evacuation Order

A scary situation for the people of Japan, as a North Korean ballistic missile launch resulted in an evacuation order on Japan's second-largest island.

The terrifying scene played out Thursday morning when North Korea fired a missile off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, headed for the sea off the coast of Japan.

Play video content

Sirens blared in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, where residents were urged to seek shelter.

"Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately," read the initial warning from the Japanese government ... though the Japanese Coast Guard later said the missile had already crashed into the sea.

It's unclear exactly what type of weapon North Korea fired ... and there's no data yet on how far it traveled. Japan is not saying exactly where the missile crashed into the sea either.

Play video content 3/24/22 AP

North Korea's been firing a barrage of weapons tests lately, with the latest launch coming on the heels of Kim Jong-Un stressing the need to beef up the country's nuclear arsenal with "increasing speed in a more practical and offensive" manner.